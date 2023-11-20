trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690298
Australian Cricketer Mitchell Marsh posts controversial picture with Trophy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
India Loses to Australia: Yesterday the final match of the World Cup was played between India and Australia. In which Australia defeated India by 6 wickets. After this victory, a photo is going viral rapidly. a player of the 6-time world-winning Australian team has once again put cricket lovers to shame. Australian team batsman Mitchell Marsh has posted a picture on his Instagram, in which he is seen sitting with his feet on the World Cup trophy. After which cricket fans are angry with this picture of Mitchell Marsh.
