Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering? | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

The Indian team management has told ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Ravindra Jadeja was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand in the video clips widely circulated on social media on the first day of the Nagpur Test against Australia.