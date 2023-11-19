trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689815
Captains makes huge statement ahead of India-Australia World Cup Match

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Ahead of World Cup Final, the captains of India and Australia have spoken to the media. On one hand, Rohit Sharma has talked about dedicating this World Cup to Coach Dravid. On the other hand, Australian captain Cummins is saying that it would be satisfactory to pacify the Indian audience.
India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today
India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today
Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!

