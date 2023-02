videoDetails

Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Drive Review: Ionizing the EV Space for Good?

| Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 takes a retro-futuristic styling approach with a head-turning design and the use of sustainable materials. It offers space, luxury and performance in one relatively value-for-money package compared to the competition.