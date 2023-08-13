trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648467
Ind vs Mal ACT 2023 Final: Fans celebrate India’s victory against Malaysia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Creating history in Chennai India clinched its 4th Asian Champions Trophy title beating Malaysia by 4-3. India remained unbeaten in the tournament, finishing at the top of the table.

