India gets target of 192 runs in Ranchi Test Match

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
India gets a target of 192 runs on the fourth day of Ranchi Test Match. As per latest reports, the match is being played between India and England. The fourth match of the five-match Test series is being played at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. Know latest update on Ranchi Test Match in this report.

