trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689814
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
World Cup 2023 Breaking: The final match of Cricket World Cup will be played today. The teams of India and Australia will face each other in Narendra Modi Stadium built in Gujarat's Ahmedabad where Australia is preparing to become world champion for the sixth time. So India would like to capture this cup once again in its country after 12 years. Along with this, India also has a chance to settle its 20 year old score with Australia. In 2003, India had lost to Australia in the final. Today is a great opportunity to take revenge.
Follow Us

All Videos

Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Play Icon1:8
Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Play Icon10:45
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
Play Icon14:13
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
Play Icon8:40
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
Play Icon29:3
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!

Trending Videos

Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
play icon1:8
Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
play icon10:45
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
play icon14:13
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
play icon8:40
World Cup Final 2023: Good news for Dhoni Fans!
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
play icon29:3
Imran Khan not invited to World Cup final!
World Cup 2023,Ind Vs Aus,ind vs aus world cup final,India vs Australia,ind vs aus world cup 2023,ind vs aus world cup final 2023,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 match,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 final,ind vs aus world cup final prediction,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 highlights,ind vs aus world cup 2023 highlights afghanistan,india vs aus world cup final 2023,World Cup,ind vs aus world cup final 2023 whatsapp status tamil,