India's ace pacer ruled out of the T20I world cup due to stress fracture | Zee English News

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:22 AM IST

Sources within the Indian team management and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed that chances of the India spearhead's recovery by the first game in the World Cup are remote but hope is not being given up. A recurring back problem is the cause of his latest injury.