Inter Miami Presents Messi as latest MLS star in a grand ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Not even the pouring rain could spoil Lionel Messi's welcome party for Inter Miami in Florida. Lionel Messi was introduced to fans at a glittering event called 'The Unveil' at Miami's home stadium. A grand ceremony took place in a packed stadium with enthusiastic fans.
