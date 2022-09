K.L Rahul's answer to those who questioned the strike rate

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:26 AM IST

A star batsman of Team India is fiercely furious over the questions being raised on his batting. Star batsman KL Rahul has been facing a lot of criticism for his strike rate for some time now. Responding to this, Rahul has said that strike rate is something for which every player works, no one is 'perfect'.