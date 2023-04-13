NewsVideos
Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Sneakers sold for whopping $2.2 million

|Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
A pair of trainers once worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan has sold for $2.2m (£1.7m) at auction, becoming the priciest shoes ever sold.

