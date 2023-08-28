trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654715
Neeraj Chopra Shocks Everyone With His Gesture For The Pakistani Player Arshad Nadeem

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra displayed a class act after the final of World Athletics Championships as he called Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for a picture with the Indian flag.
Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh
play icon3:24
Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
play icon9:17
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships
play icon1:21
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships

