videoDetails

PMK Party Leader raises ‘Ban Chennai Super Kings’ issue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

A Tamil Nadu legislator has sought a ban on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not selecting players from the state in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. SP Venkateshwaran, MLA from Dharmapuri, said the CSK was making profits from the people through advertisements but it was not taking players from Tamil Nadu.