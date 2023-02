videoDetails

R Madhavan's son wins big at the Khelo India Youth Games, wins accolades at the event

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the Khelo India Youth Games. The youngster bagged multiple medals in the swimming competition. He clinched 5 Gold medals and 2 Silver medals in India's Youth Games.