Ravindra Jadeja Injury: Jadeja will not be able to play T20 World Cup due to knee injury

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury. He was very upset due to a right knee injury and he had to stay out of the field for a long time. Jadeja has to undergo knee surgery.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

