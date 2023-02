videoDetails

Rohit Sharma reveals the mantra behind winning the second test against Australia | BGT | KL Rahul

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the four-match series. Chasing a target of 115 in the fourth innings, India comfortably reached home, thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 31.