T20 World Cup Round-Up: Will India vs Pakistan match be canceled due to rain | Zee News English

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

David Weise was in tears at the end of the Match 10 of the Group A encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022. He took Namibia so close to a remarkable win but it was not to be as they lost the match by 7 runs in last-over thriller to get knocked out of the tournament. UAE, on the other hand, scripted history by winning their first game in T20 World cup.