Virat Kohli achieves one of the biggest T20 World Cup records

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in men’s T20 World Cup cricket on Wednesday during India’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli resumed his love affair with Adelaide as India took on Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 match.