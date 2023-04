videoDetails

Watch Video: When MS Dhoni turned the game in the last over, CSK registered its first win

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

In IPL 2023, there was a match between Chennai and Lucknow today. CSK has registered its first win in IPL 2023 today. In the last over of Chennai's innings, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played an important role in getting his team to win by economical batting.