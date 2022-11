What is a Hayya card and why is it needed in FIFA WC 2022?

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Much awaited football league, FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 20. But amid the excitement, a new update has popped up for the fans. All fans must apply for a Hayya card, which is necessary to enter the nation and the WC venues.