World Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Lovlina clinch gold each as India finish best-ever campaign

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

India rounded off an outstanding campaign at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship. India has finishes with the highest number of gold medals at the World Boxing Championship. Indian pugilists Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain recorded stellar victories by contrasting margins. The Championship was held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi.