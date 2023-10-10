trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673345
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: BCCI Reacts On India Wearing Orange Jersey Against Pakistan | Saffron Jersey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Honorary Treasurer of BCCI Ashish Shelar confirms that India would not wear alternate match kit against Pakistan. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off in World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. According to earlier media reports, India will wear an alternate kit for the game.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hamas official makes huge statement on Israel Conflict
play icon0:55
Hamas official makes huge statement on Israel Conflict
Israel has claimed the death of 1500 people in retaliation
play icon1:17
Israel has claimed the death of 1500 people in retaliation
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Israeli Army said ordinary citizens to leave the Gaza Strip
play icon1:44
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Israeli Army said ordinary citizens to leave the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War News: What are the challenges facing Israel?
play icon10:45
Israel Palestine War News: What are the challenges facing Israel?
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better
play icon0:55
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better

Trending Videos

Hamas official makes huge statement on Israel Conflict
play icon0:55
Hamas official makes huge statement on Israel Conflict
Israel has claimed the death of 1500 people in retaliation
play icon1:17
Israel has claimed the death of 1500 people in retaliation
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Israeli Army said ordinary citizens to leave the Gaza Strip
play icon1:44
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Israeli Army said ordinary citizens to leave the Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War News: What are the challenges facing Israel?
play icon10:45
Israel Palestine War News: What are the challenges facing Israel?
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better
play icon0:55
Shubhman Gill discharged from hospital as his heath condition gets better