trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685037
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Fired Following Humiliating Loss Against India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
The Sri Lankan Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked all the members of Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday, November 6 following a humiliating loss suffered by the team at the hands of India in the 33rd match of the ongoing World Cup
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Team India Cricket Stars Arrive In Bengaluru For Netherlands Clash | IND Vs NED
Play Icon1:41
World Cup 2023: Team India Cricket Stars Arrive In Bengaluru For Netherlands Clash | IND Vs NED
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
Play Icon4:19
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
Play Icon10:6
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Play Icon14:0
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November
Play Icon4:47
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Team India Cricket Stars Arrive In Bengaluru For Netherlands Clash | IND Vs NED
play icon1:41
World Cup 2023: Team India Cricket Stars Arrive In Bengaluru For Netherlands Clash | IND Vs NED
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
play icon4:19
Over 150 people Killed, 9 Districts Rattled In Nepal's Earthquake; Tough Reconstruction Awaits
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
play icon10:6
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
play icon14:0
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November
play icon4:47
Odd-even rule implemented in Delhi from 13th November
cricket world cup 2023 videos,