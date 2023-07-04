trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

10 thousand Indian Americans recite ‘Bhagwat Gita’ in Texas to mark ‘Guru Purnima’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
As many as 10,000 Indian Americans chanted Bhagwat Gita in the presence of spiritual saint Pujya Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swami at Allen East Center in Texas, USA on July 03. Around Ten thousand people gathered at Allen East Center in Texas and recited the Bhagavad Gita together on the occasion of Guru Purnima. This event was organised by Yoga Sangeeta and SGS Geeta Foundation as ‘Bhagavad Gita Parayan Yagya’. Meanwhile, Saint Pujya Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swami is pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashrama in Mysore, India.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
play icon1:34
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
play icon1:18
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
play icon1:19
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics
play icon5:29
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
play icon1:24
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
play icon1:34
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
play icon1:18
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
play icon1:19
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics
play icon5:29
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
play icon1:24
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan