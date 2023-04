videoDetails

Teens Cause Fiery Chaos in Downtown Chicago, Torched Cars and Beat-up Bystanders | Teens Takeover

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Hundreds of teenagers stormed the streets of Chicago, attacked bystanders, damaged properties, and even assaulted tourists. The social media-fuelled 'Teen Takeover' in the Millennium Park of downtown Chicago spun out of control on Saturday night when two people were shot.