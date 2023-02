videoDetails

14 Hindu Temples Vandalized In Bangladesh's Thakurgaon

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

A case of vandalism in Hindu temples has come to light in Thakur village area of ​​Bangladesh. The attack took place in about 14 temples of Bangladesh. During this, the idols of deities have been broken. Along with this, religious books have also been damaged. The attack took place on Saturday and Sunday.