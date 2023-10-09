trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672803
57 Israeli soldiers, 750 other civilians killed in Israel Hamas Conflict

|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Israel Hamas Death Toll: A total of 1200 have died so far in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. So in Israel alone, 57 Israeli soldiers and 750 civilians have been killed. Israel has claimed to have killed about 465 terrorists.
