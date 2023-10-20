trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677843
"75 years of useless resolutions" In Midst Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict, Pakistanis March In Solidarity Of Palestinians

Oct 20, 2023
The people of Pakistan took the 'Palestinian Solidarity March' in Islamabad on October 19. Protestors held placards and raised slogans against Israel amid the ongoing war. Several men and women, carrying banners expressing their solidarity with Palestine.
