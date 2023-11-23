trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691517
"A game changer…" Latvian Minister As India Announces Opening Of Embassy In Latvia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Commenting on the news of the opening of the Indian Embassy in Latvia, the Deputy Economic Minister of Latvia, Jurgis Miezainis told ANI, "This is a very long-awaited decision, it is a game changer."
