Afghan children ‘at greater risk than ever’ owing to malnutrition

Afghan children ‘at greater risk than ever’owing to the acute malnutrition crisis. The children had to pay a heavy price as a result of the increased conflict and insecurity of recent times. Around 300,000 youngsters were forced to flee their homes. More than four million children were cut off from schools due to this. Regional Director for UNICEF, George Laryea-Adjei has raised his concern on the issue.