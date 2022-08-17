NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: 'Baba Bulldozer' runs on the streets of New Jersey

Till now, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, you must have seen 'Baba Bulldozer' running on illegal properties of criminals. Now its echo is being heard in America as well. When Indians celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day in New Jersey, 'Baba Bulldozer' was also seen on the streets.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
Till now, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, you must have seen 'Baba Bulldozer' running on illegal properties of criminals. Now its echo is being heard in America as well. When Indians celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day in New Jersey, 'Baba Bulldozer' was also seen on the streets.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
13:22
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar

Trending Videos

9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
13:22
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
Agenda India Ka,baba bulldozer in america,baba ka bulldozer,bulldozer baba yogi,yogi bulldozer baba,baba bulldozer,yogi baba ke bulldozer,yogi adityanath bulldozer baba,Bulldozer,baba ke bulldozer,bulldozer wale baba,yogi bulldozer,baba bulldozer wala,bulldozer baba news,yogi adityanath ka bulldozer,bulldozer baba jindabad in america,bulldozer in america,yogi bulldozer news,baba bulldozer dance in america,New Jersey,