Agenda India Ka: 'Baba Bulldozer' runs on the streets of New Jersey

Till now, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, you must have seen 'Baba Bulldozer' running on illegal properties of criminals. Now its echo is being heard in America as well. When Indians celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day in New Jersey, 'Baba Bulldozer' was also seen on the streets.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

