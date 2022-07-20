Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change

Along with India, Europe is reeling under the effect of climate change. Different European countries are sizzling under heat wave. In Spain, the forests are burning due to wildfires and visuals showing battle for life are coming from these burning forests. Amidst the wildfires, a man can be seen racing to save lives.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

