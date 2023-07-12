trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634406
Air China Flight witnessed severe turbulence, passenger safely landed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
A Shanghai-Beijing Air China flight encountered a severe turbulence, resulting injuries to many passengers and cabin crew. The details of the incident are scarce, but as seen in a video shared Breaking Aviation News & Videos on Twitter.
