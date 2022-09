Air India Express flight Catches Fire At Muscat Airport

A major accident was averted in Muscat. AI Express aircraft engine caught fire. There were 144 passengers on board the plane. All passengers are safe.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

