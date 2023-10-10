trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673254
America issues big warning to Iran! 'Hamas should stay away from war'

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
America On Israel Palestine Conflict: Today is the fourth day of war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, America has given a big warning to Iran. Joe Biden says, 'Iran should stay away from Hamas war'
