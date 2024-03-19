NewsVideos
America-Japan puts forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
America-Japan has put forward a proposal against Russia in UNSC. According to latest reports, The proposal states that, 'Nuclear killers should not be deployed in space'. Further, America has made a huge allegation against Russia.

