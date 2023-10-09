trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672735
America makes huge announcement against Hamas supporting Israel

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Israel-Palestine Conflict: America has made a big announcement amid the war between Israel and Hamas. America is preparing to provide warships while increasing aid towards Israel. Know the statement of US President Joe Biden in detail in this report.
