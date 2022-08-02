NewsVideos

America Vs China: 'If Pelosi visits Taiwan, the PLA will not keep silent,' warns China

The tension between the US and China on the issue of Taiwan is increasing. China has threatened on Monday that China's military will "not keep quiet" if Speaker of the US Parliament House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi goes to Taiwan.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:31 AM IST
The tension between the US and China on the issue of Taiwan is increasing. China has threatened on Monday that China's military will "not keep quiet" if Speaker of the US Parliament House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi goes to Taiwan.

All Videos

Is BGMI banned In India? Why players reported issues with servers, in-app purchases? | Zee English
Is BGMI banned In India? Why players reported issues with servers, in-app purchases? | Zee English
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
6:2
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
12:57
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
4:14
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
6:35
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts

Trending Videos

Is BGMI banned In India? Why players reported issues with servers, in-app purchases? | Zee English
6:2
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
12:57
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
4:14
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
6:35
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
Deshhit,nancy pelosi taiwan visit,Taiwan,pelosi taiwan visit,pelosi taiwan visit date,nancy pelosi visit taiwan,Nancy Pelosi,nancy pelosi taiwan,pelosi taiwan,nanacy pelosi taiwan,us visit taiwan,nancy pelosi asia visit,china mofa taiwan pelosi,Pelosi,nancy pelosi taiwan visit date,China Taiwan,nancy pelosi taiwan trip,nancy pelosi china taiwan,Taiwan China,taiwan china tensions,taiwan vs china,taiwan china invasion,china taiwan tension,china vs taiwan,