America Vs China: 'If Pelosi visits Taiwan, the PLA will not keep silent,' warns China

The tension between the US and China on the issue of Taiwan is increasing. China has threatened on Monday that China's military will "not keep quiet" if Speaker of the US Parliament House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi goes to Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:31 AM IST

