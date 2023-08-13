trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648622
Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada, killed Khalistani leader's posters pasted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
One of the biggest and oldest Hindu temples in Canada has been vandalised. Khalistan referendum posters were pasted on its front gate and rear wall. The incident took place at midnight on August 12 in Canada.

