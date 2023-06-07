NewsVideos
videoDetails

Another Shooting Case in America's Verginia, 7 Attacked and 3 others Injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
America Shooting Case: The issue of gun culture has come to the fore in Virginia, USA. There was an incident of firing during the graduation ceremony. During this, about 7 people have been shot and 3 people have been injured.

