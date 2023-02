videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: America shot down China's 'spy balloon'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

America has blown up China's spy balloon which has been seen in its sky for the last few days. The US Army, which has been monitoring the movement of the balloon for the past several days, dropped it with a missile when it reached over the Atlantic Ocean.