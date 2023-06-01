NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
The troubles of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan are increasing. Britain's famous Tiktoker Zia Khan has announced that she wants to become Imran Khan's fourth wife.

