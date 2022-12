videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army's 'Triple Drill' after Tawang clash

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

After the skirmish in Tawang, India is involved in three exercises simultaneously. In Meghalaya with Kazakhstan, the second exercise of the Indian Air Force along the China border and the third with Nepal begins today - at Tawang in Arunachal. The first official reaction of the Eastern Command has also come to the fore regarding the skirmish between the Indian and Chinese Army.