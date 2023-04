videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Is the Supreme Court of Pakistan saving Imran Khan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

The sword hangs on the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in two cases. After the Toshakhana case, Imran is seen getting entangled in the daughter's case. Now the question is arising whether the Supreme Court of Pakistan wants to save Imran Khan.