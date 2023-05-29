NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: 'Jai Shri Ram in Pok..'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Baba Bageshwar has put Pakistan in tension. Till now Baba Bageshwar used to give statements on making India a Hindu nation, but this time Baba has spoken about making Pakistan a Hindu nation in his divine court.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said - this was an opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said - this was an opportunity to celebrate the festival of democracy
SP Spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said – Despite being in majority, the government is torturing daughters
SP Spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said – Despite being in majority, the government is torturing daughters
AIMIM spokesperson said a big thing – democratic system is being implemented in the country.
AIMIM spokesperson said a big thing – democratic system is being implemented in the country.
Politics did not stop on the new parliament, what did Owaisi-Congress say on PM Modi?
Politics did not stop on the new parliament, what did Owaisi-Congress say on PM Modi?
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 29, 2023
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 29, 2023

