NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan will sell nuclear bomb!

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Inflation is increasing in Pakistan and people are very worried. To overcome the economic plight, Pakistan is now preparing to sell its nuclear bomb.

All Videos

DNA: A dam was sacrificed in the Russia-Ukraine war!
5:27
DNA: A dam was sacrificed in the Russia-Ukraine war!
Delhi: Police Found Dead Bodies Of Two Children Inside Wooden Box
3:3
Delhi: Police Found Dead Bodies Of Two Children Inside Wooden Box
DNA: Oval's ground... Test's biggest brawl
11:35
DNA: Oval's ground... Test's biggest brawl
DNA: 'Inside' story of action on Brij Bhushan Singh
5:40
DNA: 'Inside' story of action on Brij Bhushan Singh
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 06, 2023
4:45
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 06, 2023

Trending Videos

5:27
DNA: A dam was sacrificed in the Russia-Ukraine war!
3:3
Delhi: Police Found Dead Bodies Of Two Children Inside Wooden Box
11:35
DNA: Oval's ground... Test's biggest brawl
5:40
DNA: 'Inside' story of action on Brij Bhushan Singh
4:45
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 06, 2023
Pakistan,pakistan Atom Bomb,Atom bomb,Pakistan news,pakistan economic crisis,Pakistan crisis,Pakistan nuclear bombs,pakistan crisis news,Pakistan economy,pakistan nuclear power,atom bomb pakistan,pakistan atom bomb name,pakistan atom bomb test,pakistan nuclear bomb,pakistan atom bomb power,pakistan atom bomb threat,pakistan crisis update,pak crisis update,Shehbaz Sharif,Pakistan inflation,pak inflation,shehbaz sharif crying,