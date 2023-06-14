NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
According to Pakistani media, tankers have reached Pakistan and Russia has helped Pakistan, now the question is arising whether Putin is cheating with India?

