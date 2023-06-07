NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Putin's water attack on Ukraine, flooding in many areas

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
After the sky attack, bomb missile, Russia has now launched a water attack on Ukraine. The Nova Kakhovka Dam has been destroyed. After which inundation has come in many areas of Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have fled leaving their homes.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 07, 2023
4:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 07, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children
7:57
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
9:7
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution

Trending Videos

4:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 07, 2023
7:57
Baat Pate Ki: Conspiracy of Pakistan and Zakir ..Indiscriminate conversion of Hindu children
9:7
One mistake of Mukhtar Ansari's shooter 'Jeeva'!
3:13
9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Modi Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gift to World Leaders
4:5
9 Years of Modi: From Digital India to Make in India, Unveiling Digital and Economic Revolution
Baat Pate Ki,Ukraine,russia ukraine,ukraine russia news,russia ukraine news,russia ukraine war,Ukraine Russia,war in ukraine,russia ukraine war news,russia vs ukraine war update,russia vs ukraine,ukraine russia war,russia war ukraine,russia ukraine conflict,russia ukraine war russian,ukraine invasion map,ukraine russian,nga ukraine,ukraine map,russia ukraine war live,Ukraine news,russian ukraine war,Russia vs Ukraine war,russia ukraine update,