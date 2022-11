BCCI Selectors Removed: BCCI has taken big action against selectors after India's humiliating defeat against T20

BCCI has taken big action against selectors after India's humiliating defeat against England in T20 World Cup semi-final. BCCI has removed selectors including Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Devashish Mohanty.