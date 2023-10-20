trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677578
Benjamin Netanyahu meets Israeli army, to launch ground attack soon

Oct 20, 2023
Israel Ground Attack: Israeli attacks on Gaza are not stopping. Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to launch ground attacks on Gaza on the 14th day of the war. In this connection, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has met Israeli soldiers.
